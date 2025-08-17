Listen Live
Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Announce Date For Collab Album

Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Announce Release Date For Collab Album

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist have finally announced the release date for their new collab album, 'Abi & Alan.'

Published on August 17, 2025

Lilith Fair 2010 - Ridgefield WA
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist have finally announced the release date for their new collab album, Abi & Alan

This announcement comes while Badu and Alchemist are still on tour, performing songs from the album live for the first time. The tour started Friday (Aug. 8) and includes nine cities. It wraps up on Aug. 24. Fans who have already seen the show are saying great things about the music and praising both artists for their creativity and chemistry.

The Alchemist has been busy this year, already making waves with Alfredo 2, his latest project with Freddie Gibbs. Now he’s teaming up with Erykah Badu, one of neo-soul’s most iconic voices. The two bring very different styles to the table, but together they’re creating something fresh that mixes soul, Hip-Hop, and experimental sounds.

Not everything has been smooth, though. Their single “Next To You” caused some backlash because of its AI-generated cover art. Some fans didn’t like the use of artificial intelligence in the artwork, and they made their opinions clear online. Still, Badu and Alchemist didn’t say much about the criticism. They seem focused on the music and letting the art speak for itself.

With the tour gaining attention and fans already talking about the songs, Abi & Alan is looking like one of the most exciting albums of the year. Whether you love the concept or not, people are definitely paying attention.

