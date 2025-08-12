Listen Live
Entertainment

AOL Is Finally Discontinuing Their Dial-Up Internet Service

You don't have any more mail.

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AOL Will Stop Offering Dial-up Internet Service After More Than 30 Years In Business
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

AOL is waving the white flag to WiFi. The online provider has announced it will no longer offer dial-up internet service.

As per The New York Times, the company synonymous with how our country surfed the world wide web in the 1990s is dropping their signature offering. Last week, America Online announced that it will cut dial-up service in the coming weeks. “AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans,” a statement published on their website reads. “As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued.”

Related Stories

While the majority of the world has gone either wireless or broadband, the United States Census reports that about 160,000 households still connect via dial-up. This is yet another sign that the once mega popular brand has aged like milk. Back in 2017, AOL shut down their messaging platform AIM. Since then, the company has been sold several times and it is now owned by a private equity firm who also owns Yahoo. 

You can relive the AOL dial-up experience below. 

SEE ALSO

AOL Is Finally Discontinuing Their Dial-Up Internet Service  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close