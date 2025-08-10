Nessa Diab Reveals She & Colin Kaepernick Got Married “Years Ago”

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Radio personality Nessa Diab has long been known as Colin Kaepernick‘s partner. In 2022, the couple announced they had a baby. But other than that, they keep their personal lives private. So it was a surprise to everyone when Diab said recently that she and Kaepernick had been married…for years!

It all came out when Diab,44, added to a conversation Nicki Minaj was having on X, where she was calling out various issues in the music industry. While some thought Minaj sounded unhinged while going on a series of online rants, the rapper alleged that Jay-Z owes her millions of dollars, calling out Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez specifically.

Diab responded to Minaj’s posts, saying that her man, Kaepernick, 37, had also been damaged by Roc Nation. In a pinned post, Diab alleged that Jay-Z’s deal with the NFL to produce halftime shows undermined his activist campaign to spread awareness about police brutality and social justice in the league. Despite going to the Super Bowl in 2013 in a losing effort as the quarterback for the 49ers, Kaepernick’s advocacy and the resulting protests ultimately cost him his NFL career.

Diab posted on X: “@NICKIMINAJ exposing the smear campaign tactics that Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Desiree Perez did to her behind the scenes, is VERY similar to what I was told they did to @Kaepernick7 when Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL to help “their image” after they blackballed Colin for his protest. I called them all out YEARS ago and so many people were scared to say it publicly, but would tell me how they agreed with me privately. Smh Roc Nation apparently took $5 million a year over 5 years to bury the growing protest, AND specifically help them “move beyond the controversy around teams’ unwillingness to sign Kaepernick.” Desiree even said “We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we’ve completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We’ve come a long way.” She got her pardon by Trump – no coincidence the NFL owners are his buddies and also donated millions to his campaign. I still don’t watch that league or whoever is performing at whatever game they have playin’.”

Reporters and bloggers referencing Diab’s post referred to her as his girlfriend or baby mama, and she decided that enough was enough. Though the couple made no previous announcement, Diab decided it was time for people to get their facts correct.

“I’m not Colin’s girlfriend or roommate or whatever — I’m his wife,” she said in an Instagram post. “I know research or getting information is a rare thing nowadays, but let’s restore some integrity.”

Diab’s beef with Jay goes back to the years since his protest began in 2016, when he started kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality. After the police killings of Philando Castile in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge in the spring and summer of 2016, Kaepernick began his silent protest. While the league initially didn’t ban the protest, and many players joined in, it became weaponized by the right and generated backlash from NFL fans. Kaepernick never played another season in the NFL, and in 2019, he and fellow NFL player Eric Reed were awarded millions to settle their collusion case.

Diab says the NFL used Jay-Z to make the protests go away, and that he never talked to Kaepernick until the deal was done.

When asked by TMZ Sports when the couple married, Diab said, “Years ago!”

Well, we know now. Congrats to the happy couple.

Nessa Diab Reveals She & Colin Kaepernick Got Married “Years Ago” was originally published on cassiuslife.com