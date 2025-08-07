Listen Live
Kehlani Brings "Nini's Fluff & Fold" to Washington D.C. Moms

Free laundry for moms! Kehlani's "Nini's Fluff & Fold" comes to Washington D.C. on August 9th.

Published on August 7, 2025

2025 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Grammy-nominated artist Kehlani is extending a helping hand to mothers in the DMV area with her thoughtful initiative, “Nini’s Fluff & Fold.” This free laundry service event, happening on August 9th, is part of a nationwide effort to support moms while celebrating the release of Kehlani’s latest single, “FOLDED.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time, mothers in the DMV area can visit SuperSuds Laundromat, located at 5865 Columbia Pike in Falls Church, VA, to take advantage of complimentary laundry services. No RSVP is required, and the event operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are the laundromats where Kehlani’s “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” event will take place on August 9th:

  • Los Angeles (Long Beach): BubblyMat Laundry, 1176 E 10th Street, Long Beach, CA, 90813
  • Oakland: Launderlux, 4102 Broadway, Oakland, CA, 94611
  • Charlotte: LaundroLab Laundromat, 2342 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC, 28216
  • Chicago: Neighborhood Laundromat, 160 W 79th St, Chicago, IL, 60620
  • Atlanta: Spincycle Coin Laundry, 1175 Moreland Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316
  • Washington D.C.: SuperSuds Laundromat, 5865 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA, 22041
  • New York City: Laundrybee – Jackson Heights, 7116 37th Avenue, Jackson Heights, NY, 11372

Although Kehlani will not be present, the event is described as a “giveback, not a gathering,” emphasizing its purpose as a community-focused initiative. The project is part of the Laundry Project, a program dedicated to providing laundry assistance to families in need.

For D.C. moms, this event offers not just clean clothes but a reminder that they are seen, valued, and supported.

