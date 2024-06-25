Listen Live
Celebrity

DJ Face & Lekan Talk About His New Album + More

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
I had the opportunity to sit down with the incredible singer/songwriter and rising R&B star, Lekan. We talked about musical influences, family background, how he got started, creative processes and a whole lot more. His single, “Familiar” has over 400K+ views on YouTube and over 3M+ streams on Spotify. Expect more great music and an album coming soon from this amazing artist. This is your chance to get Familiar with Lekan!

Watch the full interview below and catch DJ Face on Majic 102.3/92.7!

Also See:

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

LL Cool J Talks About “Saturday Night Special,” Secret To Longevity + More with Vic Jagger

Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Wind Down Thursdays - Sponsor Graphic
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays At Veterans Plaza

News

Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Dragged After Announcing Deal To Relaunch Verzuz On X

12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Made This $60 Dress Look Couture, And You Can Too

Wellness

Sherri Shepherd Starts Mounjaro After Having Difficulties Finding The Popular Medication

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
On-Air

Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant

Celebrity

Rihanna Makes History As The New Face Of Christian Dior’s J’Adore

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five 16 items
Sports

16 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close