Listen Live
Desktop banner image

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Music

Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

Published on June 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution created to honor the titans of rock music and artists who have shaped the cultural landscape. As music evolves and hip-hop emerges as a leading genre influencing music worldwide, we’ve seen a notable increase in the induction of Black artists from hip-hop into the Rock Hall.

Iconic singers like Tina Turner, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and James Brown have long been recognized for their groundbreaking contributions. However, hip-hop artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and N.W.A. have also earned their place in the Hall, reflecting the genre’s profound impact.

“It’s evolved so that it’s not merely rock and roll. It started to represent all old jazz blues,” said Christopher Reid from Kid N Play. “Just artists that had an indelible impact on the culture of music.”

Recently, both Missy Elliott and DJ Kool Herc were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—an honor celebrated by Kid N Play on a recent episode of their new podcast, The Fun House. They highlighted hip-hop’s contributions to global music and the shared history between rap and rock. As Christopher Martin from Kid N Play noted, “In the early days of hip-hop, we used rock and roll beats, breakbeats.”

 

 

Here is the full list of Black artists who have been inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

1980s

  • 1986: Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, Little Richard
  • 1987: Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye
  • 1988: The Supremes
  • 1989: Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder

1990s

  • 1990: Hank Ballard, Bobby “Blue” Bland, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Temptations
  • 1991: Wilson Pickett, LaVern Baker, Ike & Tina Turner
  • 1992: The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Sam & Dave, The Isley Brothers
  • 1993: Ruth Brown
  • 1994: The Jackson 5
  • 1995: Al Green
  • 1996: Gladys Knight & the Pips
  • 1997: Mahalia Jackson
  • 1998: Lloyd Price
  • 1999: Curtis Mayfield, Earth, Wind & Fire

2000s

  • 2000: James Jamerson (as part of The Funk Brothers)
  • 2001: Michael Jackson (solo)
  • 2002: Isaac Hayes
  • 2003: The Righteous Brothers
  • 2004: Prince
  • 2005: The O’Jays
  • 2006: Miles Davis
  • 2007: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
  • 2008: Little Walter
  • 2009: Bobby Womack

2010s

  • 2010: Jimmy Cliff
  • 2011: Darlene Love
  • 2012: The Crickets
  • 2013: Donna Summer, Public Enemy, Albert King
  • 2014: The E Street Band (including Clarence Clemons)
  • 2015: Bill Withers
  • 2016: N.W.A.
  • 2017: Tupac Shakur
  • 2018: Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe
  • 2019: Janet Jackson

2020s

  • 2020: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G.
  • 2021: Tina Turner (solo), LL Cool J
  • 2022: Lionel Richie
  • 2023: Missy Elliott, DJ Kool Herc

 

READ MORE BLACK MUSIC MONTH STORIES:

 

The post Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame appeared first on Black America Web.

SEE ALSO

Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Wind Down Thursdays - Sponsor Graphic
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays At Veterans Plaza

12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five 16 items
Sports

16 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
On-Air

Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant

Style & Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o Made This $60 Dress Look Couture, And You Can Too

10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Celebrity Kids

Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity

Backyard BBQ - Majic 102.3/92.7
Contests

MAJIC 102.3/92.7 BACKYARD BBQ INVASION SWEEPSTAKES [Enter Here]

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close