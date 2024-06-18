LL Cool J Talks About “Saturday Night Special,” Secret To Longevity + More with Vic Jagger

The legend, LL Cool J is back with new music so of course he had to stop by Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown to talk about his new song, “Saturday Night Special”, more new projects he has coming up, the secret to his longevity in the entertainment industry plus more! Vic also shares a hilarious childhood story with LL, that will make you laugh too. See all of this and more in their full interview below.
