Morgan State University’s Marching Band The First HBCU To Perform D-Day Anniversary Parade

Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine will appear on the world stage Friday.

The marching band will be performing in Normandy, France on the 80th Anniversary and Commemoration of D-Day.

This makes them the first HBCU to participate in the international memorial.

More than 100 students from Morgan State’s marching band will be performing on the international stage to remember and honor military service members.

On June 6, 1944 thousands of troops are believed to have stormed the beach shores of Normandy to fight and liberate France from Nazi control—a moment the world knows as D-Day.

During their performance, they’ll pay homage to the thousands of Americans known as “The Greatest Generation” who gave the ultimate sacrifice and served during World War II.

Additionally, their performances will include renditions of “Taps” and “America the Beautiful” as they march through two towns.

According to the university, the D-Day 80 Normandy Parade was changed to Friday, June 7, at 2:00 p.m.(Paris Time—6 hours ahead of Eastern Time).

Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine will perform at the parade at Omaha Beach.

