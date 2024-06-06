Listen Live
Desktop banner image

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
National

Morgan State University’s Marching Band The First HBCU To Perform D-Day Anniversary Parade

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Preakness 147 Hosted By 1/ST At Pimlico Race Course In Baltimore, MD - Day 1

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine will appear on the world stage Friday.

The marching band will be performing in Normandy, France on the 80th Anniversary and Commemoration of D-Day.

Black History Of D-Day: The Untold Story Of The 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion

This makes them the first HBCU to participate in the international memorial.

More than 100 students from Morgan State’s marching band will be performing on the international stage to remember and honor military service members.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

On June 6, 1944 thousands of troops are believed to have stormed the beach shores of Normandy to fight and liberate France from Nazi control—a moment the world knows as D-Day.

During their performance, they’ll pay homage to the thousands of Americans known as “The Greatest Generation” who gave the ultimate sacrifice and served during World War II.

Morgan State University To Become First HBCU To Offer Division I Wrestling

Additionally, their performances will include renditions of “Taps” and “America the Beautiful” as they march through two towns.

According to the university, the D-Day 80 Normandy Parade was changed to Friday, June 7, at 2:00 p.m.(Paris Time—6 hours ahead of Eastern Time).

Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine will perform at the parade at Omaha Beach.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

READ MORE:

SEE ALSO

Morgan State University’s Marching Band The First HBCU To Perform D-Day Anniversary Parade  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity Kids

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Wind Down Thursdays 2024 - Before Beginning submit bands
Entertainment

Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]

Entertainment

Queen Latifah Drops It Like Its Hot Alongside Janelle Monae At The OUTLOUD Music Festival

Vic Huggy AM $500 Grand Prize Winners
Contests

Congrats To Our $500 Grand Prize Winners!

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

National

Morgan State University’s Marching Band The First HBCU To Perform D-Day Anniversary Parade

Style & Fashion

Janet Jackson Serves Up Smoldering Instagram Photo On First Night Of Her ‘Together Again’ Summer Tour

5 items
Shop

Step Into Summer With These 5 Must-Have Chunky Sandals

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close