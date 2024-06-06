Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine will appear on the world stage Friday.
The marching band will be performing in Normandy, France on the 80th Anniversary and Commemoration of D-Day.
Black History Of D-Day: The Untold Story Of The 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion
This makes them the first HBCU to participate in the international memorial.
More than 100 students from Morgan State’s marching band will be performing on the international stage to remember and honor military service members.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
On June 6, 1944 thousands of troops are believed to have stormed the beach shores of Normandy to fight and liberate France from Nazi control—a moment the world knows as D-Day.
During their performance, they’ll pay homage to the thousands of Americans known as “The Greatest Generation” who gave the ultimate sacrifice and served during World War II.
Morgan State University To Become First HBCU To Offer Division I Wrestling
Additionally, their performances will include renditions of “Taps” and “America the Beautiful” as they march through two towns.
According to the university, the D-Day 80 Normandy Parade was changed to Friday, June 7, at 2:00 p.m.(Paris Time—6 hours ahead of Eastern Time).
Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine will perform at the parade at Omaha Beach.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
Morgan State University’s Marching Band The First HBCU To Perform D-Day Anniversary Parade was originally published on 92q.com
-
Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]
-
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54
-
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live
-
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump
-
Queen Latifah Drops It Like Its Hot Alongside Janelle Monae At The OUTLOUD Music Festival
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Congrats To Our $500 Grand Prize Winners!