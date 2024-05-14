Listen Live
Politics

Politickin’ With Michelle D. Bernard: Election Day Guide

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Michelle D. Bernard

Source: Provided By Michelle D. Bernard / Michelle D. Bernard

Today is Election Day for Maryland’s Primary Presidential Election. Unregistered individuals may also register to vote at their local polling places. Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm. As long as you are in line by 8 pm, you will be able to cast your vote. Unregistered individuals wishing to register to vote and vote in person may do so at their assigned polling place. They can find their polling place based on their residence online.

It is also the final day to return a completed mail-in ballot. There are two ways to return your mail-in ballot:

BY MAIL: Make sure your mail-in ballot is postmarked by or before 8 pm on May 14.

BY HAND: You may also hand-deliver your ballot to a drop box or local board of elections by 8 pm. Voters may use any official ballot drop box in their county of residence. A complete list of locations is available.

ABOUT MICHELLE D. BERNARD: Attorney, journalist columnist, author and CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics & Public Policy Michelle D. Bernard highlights key issues we should pay close attention to this election season and emphasizes why it is critical for our community to exercise our right to vote.

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

 

Also See:

Politickin’ With Roland Martin: Get Out & Vote

No Suprise, Donald Trump’s Plans To Lure In Black & Latino Voters Is The Purest of Jigs

Why Are Young Black Americans So Apathetic About Electoral Politics?

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
13 items
Celebrity

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

10 items
Celebrity

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Florida Cop Who Killed Black Air Force Officer Responded To Wrong Apartment, Witness Says: Report

National

[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video

Celebrity Kids

Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith Makes His Met Gala Debut At 19

Good News

Kimora Lee Simmons Receives The Goodwill Ambassador Award At The Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala

National

Live Nation Settles 9 Out Of 10 Lawsuits From Deadly Astroworld Festival

Celebrity Kids

Diddy’s Son King Combs Drops A Diss Track For 50 Cent

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close