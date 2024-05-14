Politickin’ With Michelle D. Bernard: Election Day Guide

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Today is Election Day for Maryland’s Primary Presidential Election. Unregistered individuals may also register to vote at their local polling places. Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm. As long as you are in line by 8 pm, you will be able to cast your vote. Unregistered individuals wishing to register to vote and vote in person may do so at their assigned polling place. They can find their polling place based on their residence online.

It is also the final day to return a completed mail-in ballot. There are two ways to return your mail-in ballot:

BY MAIL: Make sure your mail-in ballot is postmarked by or before 8 pm on May 14.

BY HAND: You may also hand-deliver your ballot to a drop box or local board of elections by 8 pm. Voters may use any official ballot drop box in their county of residence. A complete list of locations is available.

ABOUT MICHELLE D. BERNARD: Attorney, journalist columnist, author and CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics & Public Policy Michelle D. Bernard highlights key issues we should pay close attention to this election season and emphasizes why it is critical for our community to exercise our right to vote.

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Also See:

Politickin’ With Roland Martin: Get Out & Vote

No Suprise, Donald Trump’s Plans To Lure In Black & Latino Voters Is The Purest of Jigs

Why Are Young Black Americans So Apathetic About Electoral Politics?