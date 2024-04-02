Politickin’ With Roland Martin: Get Out & Vote

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent video Journalist, Columnist, Author, Commentator and Host of Roland Martin Unfiltered Daily Digital Show Roland Martin posted on his social media, he spoke passionately about the importance of showing up to vote referencing Republicans in Louisiana and MAGA Gov. Jeff Landry wanting to rewrite the state’s constitution in two weeks. Roland emphasizes why it’s critical to get out and vote.

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Hear the full conversation in the video below.

Also See:

Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks

Joe Biden’s Campaign Roasts Donald Trump’s Sneaker Con Appearance

Black Pastors Join Forces to Persuade Biden to Call for a Ceasefire in Gaza