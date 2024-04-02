Listen Live
Politickin’ With Roland Martin: Get Out & Vote

Published on April 2, 2024

In a recent video Journalist, Columnist, Author, Commentator and Host of Roland Martin Unfiltered Daily Digital Show Roland Martin posted on his social media, he spoke passionately about the importance of showing up to vote referencing Republicans in Louisiana and MAGA Gov. Jeff Landry wanting to rewrite the state’s constitution in two weeks. Roland emphasizes why it’s critical to get out and vote.

Hear the full conversation in the video below.

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
