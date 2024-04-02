Politickin’ With Roland Martin: Get Out & Vote

In a recent video Journalist, Columnist, Author, Commentator and Host of Roland Martin Unfiltered Daily Digital Show Roland Martin posted on his social media, he spoke passionately about the importance of showing up to vote referencing Republicans in Louisiana and MAGA Gov. Jeff Landry wanting to rewrite the state’s constitution in two weeks. Roland emphasizes why it’s critical to get out and vote.
Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7
Hear the full conversation in the video below.
Also See:
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
Joe Biden’s Campaign Roasts Donald Trump’s Sneaker Con Appearance
Black Pastors Join Forces to Persuade Biden to Call for a Ceasefire in Gaza
-
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims
-
New Music: Usher 'Good Kisser'
-
Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu’s “Freaknik” Documentary
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash