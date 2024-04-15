Listen Live
Education

Over 40 DC Area Students Awarded Up To $40K Scholarships By Amazon

Published on April 15, 2024

Over 40 high school seniors from the Washington D.C. area have been awarded the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship, each receiving up to $40,000 for four years to pursue degrees in computer science or engineering.

These students, from 36 local high schools, were chosen for their academic dedication and passion for using technology to improve their communities. The scholarship also includes a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year, offering hands-on experience and networking opportunities.

This initiative is part of Amazon’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting students from underrepresented and underserved communities in their educational and career aspirations.

