Montgomery County Parents Express Concerns Over Potential Staff Shortage For Special Needs Students

Montgomery County parents are voicing concerns over changes that will see half of the 12 paraeducators at the Darnestown Learning Center for students with autism reassigned next year. MCPS states the reassignment aims to address wider county needs, despite reduced enrollment projections at Darnestown.

Parents fear the reduction in specialized support staff will negatively impact their children’s education, arguing that the individualized attention and specialized support provided by paraeducators are crucial for their children’s success.

They plan to present their concerns during the county council’s budget hearings, hoping to illustrate the importance of paraeducators in meeting the consistent needs of students with autism, despite budget shifts.

source: The DMV Daily

