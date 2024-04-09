Listen Live
Education

Montgomery County Parents Express Concerns Over Potential Staff Shortage For Special Needs Students

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
High angle mid adult female professor gestures while talking to the classroom of students

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Montgomery County parents are voicing concerns over changes that will see half of the 12 paraeducators at the Darnestown Learning Center for students with autism reassigned next year. MCPS states the reassignment aims to address wider county needs, despite reduced enrollment projections at Darnestown.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Parents fear the reduction in specialized support staff will negatively impact their children’s education, arguing that the individualized attention and specialized support provided by paraeducators are crucial for their children’s success.

RELATED: DC Day Care Owner Recognized For Swift Evacuation Of 16 Children Before Gas Explosion

They plan to present their concerns during the county council’s budget hearings, hoping to illustrate the importance of paraeducators in meeting the consistent needs of students with autism, despite budget shifts.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
High angle mid adult female professor gestures while talking to the classroom of students
Education

Montgomery County Parents Express Concerns Over Potential Staff Shortage For Special Needs Students

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Local

Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV

Crime

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Entertainment

Omarion, Ashanti, Ja Rule & More Headline ‘I Love RnB Festival’ This Fall

April Watts

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters

Music, New Music Monday, News & Gossip

New Music: Usher ‘Good Kisser’

live female blue crabs sorted into a wooden bushel basket with the lid open
Local

Maryland’s Crabbing Season Has Begun!

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close