Saddle Up, Sis! Beyoncé’s “Act 2: Cowboy Carter” Album Is Here

The clock struck midnight, and Beyoncé’s “Act 2: Cowboy Carter” is here. Following weeks of frenzied fanfare, custom showcases of cowgirl couture, teased graphics and track lists, and numerous headlines, thought pieces, and music analyses, Beyoncé’s full debut into the country music genre has entered the chat.

So, saddle up, Sis! It’s proving to be a bumpy, melodic, and eventful ride.

Beyoncé showcases her son, Rumi Carter, country legend Dolly P, and pop songstress Miley Cyrus on “Act 2: Cowboy Carter.”

Bey’s eighth studio album is arguably her most controversial to date. Confirming a teased post from earlier this week, the release features 27 songs, including previously premiered “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold’ Em.”

Beyoncé brought out several country music icons and entertainment titans on this album. Big names such as Tanner Adell, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Brittney Spencer, Miley Cyrus, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Post Malone, and Shaboozey are featured.

Dolly Parton, or “Dolly P,” is number nine on the album with an intro to “Jolene.” And Rumi Carter adds to the beautiful background of “Protector.”

“Act 2: Cowboy Carter” takes over Twitter/X

Twitter/X has been on fire since the album dropped. Blue Ivy’s mother is the source of several U.S. trending topics, including “Beyoncé,” “#COWBOYCARTER,”and “Bey and Miley.” Individual songs and artists from Bey’s 8th project are also trending.

One album fan account compares Beyoncé working with Miley on “Most Wanted” to an unforgettable performance by Cher and Tina Turner.

Another shouted out her favorite songs, including “Ya Ya” and “Riiverdance,” with a meme of Countess Vaughn.

Showing what most of us felt hearing Rumi, one fan tweeted, “When Rumi said “mommy can you sing me the lullaby.”

Beyoncé Ate “Spaghetti” On A Plane While the World Waited For Act 2

Beyoncé’s newest album has undoubtedly led to a more regular stream of IG posts, candid shots, and insider captures of the star. And the Bey Hive is not complaining.

On March 28, Queen Bey posted two carousel collections on Instagram. Each collection featured a mix of close-up shots, outfit details, and face cards. In one post, the Renaissance leader lounged unbothered, eating spaghetti. (“Spaghetti” is the 12th song on “Cowboy Carter.”)

Her recent content also highlighted stand-out fashion that made us swoon. In the shots, cowgirl couture was present and fabulous. Pieces we loved included an exaggerated wide-brim fedora from Sarah Sokol Millinery that needs its own zip code and Z-striped wedge boots we need from Jimmy Choo.

Happy “Act 2: Cowboy Carter” Day! The album is streaming now everywhere.

Saddle Up, Sis! Beyoncé's "Act 2: Cowboy Carter" Album Is Here was originally published on hellobeautiful.com