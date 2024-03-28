Entertainment

Celebrate Women's History Month 2024 With "She Is…" Virtual Women's Empowerment Summit [Tonight at 7pm]

March 28, 2024

Join us tonight in celebrating Women’s History Month with “She Is…” Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit! This year we will be honoring Michelle Rice, Valerie Moore, Dr. Tamara Wilds Lawson, Dr. Jazz, Marissa Mitchell and Jasmine Jones with performances by Elle Varner, Keyla Richardson and Maeta! It all begins tonight at 7pm EST, watch via the link below:

She Is Powerful… She Is Smart… She is Accomplished… She IS… exclusively from Majic 102.3/92.7 & Praise 104.1

See our past “She Is…” Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summits below:

She Is… 2023

She Is… 2022

She Is… 2021

