Listen Live
Entertainment

Colin Farrell Shines In New Teaser Trailer For ‘The Penguin’

It's a shame that Matt Reeves' 'Batman' universe isn't going to be a part of James Gunn rebooted DCU...

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Penguin

Source: Macall Polay / Max

Last year, it was announced that HBO Max would be giving Matt Reeves’, The Batman, a spinoff series starring one of the films villains, The Penguin (Colin Farrell). In the new teaser trailer for the upcoming series, we can see why that was a smart bet.

 

The Penguin

Source: Macall Polay / Max

Taking place right after the events of the 2022 Batman film, The Penguin follows the classic Batman foe as he rises to power in the criminal underworld of Gotham City. Coming off as a Tony Soprano type of mobster, the charismatic crime lord talks about an “old-school” gangster who was seemingly beloved by his neighborhood. Hoping to achieve such a reputation for himself, the teaser trailer features cut scenes in which The Penguin not only unleashes violence on the streets of Gotham but also finds himself at the mercy of potential rivals in the underbelly of the city that Batman protects.

Though we don’t know if Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight will be featured in the series or have any kind of cameo, we wouldn’t be disappointed if he didn’t as Colin Farrell’s iteration of Oswald Cobblepot seems intense enough to carry this show all by himself. A Batman cameo wouldn’t hurt anybody though.

Check out the trailer to The Penguin, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits HBO Max this fall in the comments section below.

Colin Farrell Shines In New Teaser Trailer For ‘The Penguin’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Entertainment

Colin Farrell Shines In New Teaser Trailer For ‘The Penguin’

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Music, New Music Monday, News & Gossip

New Music: Usher ‘Good Kisser’

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet - Presentation - February 2024 New York Fashion Week
Reality TV Stars

The Morning Buzz: RHOP Karen Huger Car Crash, Monica Is Not Happy + More

Sports

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

News

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

The Huggy Lowndown Report
Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown

The Huggy Lowndown Report: Here’s The Names We Really Should Call These Rappers

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close