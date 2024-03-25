Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Last year, it was announced that HBO Max would be giving Matt Reeves’, The Batman, a spinoff series starring one of the films villains, The Penguin (Colin Farrell). In the new teaser trailer for the upcoming series, we can see why that was a smart bet.

Taking place right after the events of the 2022 Batman film, The Penguin follows the classic Batman foe as he rises to power in the criminal underworld of Gotham City. Coming off as a Tony Soprano type of mobster, the charismatic crime lord talks about an “old-school” gangster who was seemingly beloved by his neighborhood. Hoping to achieve such a reputation for himself, the teaser trailer features cut scenes in which The Penguin not only unleashes violence on the streets of Gotham but also finds himself at the mercy of potential rivals in the underbelly of the city that Batman protects.

Though we don’t know if Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight will be featured in the series or have any kind of cameo, we wouldn’t be disappointed if he didn’t as Colin Farrell’s iteration of Oswald Cobblepot seems intense enough to carry this show all by himself. A Batman cameo wouldn’t hurt anybody though.

Check out the trailer to The Penguin, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits HBO Max this fall in the comments section below.

Colin Farrell Shines In New Teaser Trailer For ‘The Penguin’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com