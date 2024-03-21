Listen Live
Syleena Johnson Talks About Her ‘Legacy Tour’, New Music, The Road To Healing + More!

Published on March 21, 2024

Syleena Johnson

Grammy nominated singer, actress & talk show host Syleena Johnson calls in to Vic Jagger In The Morning w/ Huggy Lowdown to discuss her Legacy Tour, her new single “Black Balloon”, her road to healing and more!

Also See: Syleena Johnson Shows Off Stunning 50 Pound Weight Loss At Fitness Competition

