Syleena Johnson Talks About Her ‘Legacy Tour’, New Music, The Road To Healing + More!

Grammy nominated singer, actress & talk show host Syleena Johnson calls in to Vic Jagger In The Morning w/ Huggy Lowdown to discuss her Legacy Tour, her new single “Black Balloon”, her road to healing and more!
Also See: Syleena Johnson Shows Off Stunning 50 Pound Weight Loss At Fitness Competition
