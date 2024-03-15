Jermaine Dupri Rocks Louis Vuitton Down To The Pearl Socks At SXSW

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Jermaine Dupri is in his fashion bag – again.

The Atlanta rapper-mogul was spotted in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at SXSW this week. Jermaine was in town with other music giants to promote his new film, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, and help host a special premiere.

The Atlanta native is an executive producer of the Freaknik documentary alongside 21 Savage and Uncle Luke. The film, produced in collaboration with Hulu, airs March 21.

Jermaine Dupri Is Runway Fresh At SXSW, Brings Back His Signature Pearl Socks

Wearing a grey Damier-patterned short set, a red Louis Vuitton duffle bag, and his now “signature” pearl socks, Jermaine took to the Austin stage in a look fresh from the runway. The 51-year-old’s ensemble was one of the first from Pharrell Williams as Creative Director of Louis Vuitton.

In fact, the entire look was featured in Pharrell’s debut menswear collection in June 2023. See the runway look in the photo below and in motion here.

For a comparison, see JD’s Instagram post with recap pictures and outfit deets. He captioned the carousel post, “2 Docs and the Socks @sxsw #fuckutalbout.” (JD’s friend and So So Def rapper, Da Brat, also shared pictures of the fab ‘fit).

JD’s mention of his socks is a nod to an unforgettable February fashion moment during Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Following the surprise performance, social media went into a frenzy over his fit, with most attention paid to his ruffled, pearl socks.

JD is clearly unbothered and in his fashion bag.

Jermaine is one of several music celebrities recently spotted rocking the luxury brand. (Queen Beyoncé also made headlines this year, introducing her cowgirl couture era in an LV ensemble at the Grammys).

Since Pharrell Williams took the helm as creative director, the connection between hip-hop and luxury fashion culture has been undeniable. We love to see it!

