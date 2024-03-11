Listen Live
Sports

Muhammad Ali To Be Posthumously Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Published on March 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Muhammad Ali referee for Wrestlemania

Source: The Ring Magazine / Getty

The late Muhammad Ali has always been considered to be the greatest in the world of professional boxing. However, his greatness also had a lasting impact in rings of other arenas… including the wrestling ring.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Ali will be honored by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with a posthumous induction into its Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Variety exclusively reports that the boxing icon, who passed away in 2016, will be inducted during the Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 5 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, one day before the kickoff of WrestleMania 40. He will be inducted by his widow, Lonnie Ali.

Ali had dabbled in professional wrestling throughout his career. In 1976, he famously participated in an exhibition match with Japanese wrestling icon Antonio Inoki in Tokyo. He would go on to appear in the very first WrestleMania in 1985, serving as guest referee in the main event, where Hulk Hogan and Mr. T. faced off against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

Ali is the latest inductee announced for the Class of 2024. Other inductees include Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and tag team U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham). More inductees are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be livestreamed exclusively on Peacock on April 5, beginning at 10 pm EST/ 9 pm CT.

RELATED:

Muhammad Ali To Be Posthumously Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Music, New Music Monday, News & Gossip

New Music: Usher ‘Good Kisser’

News

New Edition & Frankie Beverly Among NAACP Image Award Honorees

Majic 102.3/92.7 Logo
101

Contact The Programming Department

The Amanda Seales Show

California Wants To Give Reparations With No Money l The Amanda Seales Show

National

me too. Launches ‘Love Letters’ Campaign With Heartfelt Message To Black Men

The Huggy Lowndown Report
Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown

The Huggy Lowndown Report: Here’s The Names We Really Should Call These Rappers

Majic DC App
101

Download Our New Majic 102.3/92.7 Radio Mobile App For Your Smartphone!

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close