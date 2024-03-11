Listen Live
YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons

Published on March 11, 2024

San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons. After 6 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings the veteran has found a new home. The Atlanta Falcons are the third team Kirk Cousins has been a part of since being drafted in the 2012 draft to the Washington Commanders.

More news to come as the story develops.

YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

