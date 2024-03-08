True Crime Is Back: ‘Fatal Attraction’ Podcast Returns For Season 2

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

The Fatal Attraction podcast is back with brand new episodes. Season 2 of this true crime series will feature 20 new episodes with new stories of romance that end in tragedy.

The investigative docuseries follows the true crime stories of love gone wrong. Each episode unpacks the chilling details of real cases that have gripped communities across the nation.

A Bahamian beauty queen who knew too much. A military love triangle gone bad. A chilling murder captured on video—key evidence that helps secure a conviction. These are just a glimpse of the stories from this season that you don’t want to miss.

Through riveting storytelling of shocking betrayals and unforgivable crimes, this investigative series takes you on a wild journey of romance, lies and deception. Each shocking twist will reveal just how thin the line between love and betrayal truly is.

How far will people go in the name of love? Stay tuned for Season 2 of the Fatal Attraction podcast.

Keep up with new episodes here. Find more ways to listen here.

The Fatal Attraction podcast is brought to you by the Urban One Podcast Network: Powered By Black Stories.

