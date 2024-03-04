The University of Maryland announced that it has ordered fraternities and sororities on campus to suspend social and recruitment activities after the school received multiple reports of unsafe activities.
A letter was sent from the university to fraternities and sororities saying they believe “multiple chapters within the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHA) have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
According to the school, the suspension applies to all organizations affiliated with the College Park campus’ Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, which represent 21 fraternities and 16 sororities.
Additionally, the letter says the suspension will be in place indefinitely while an investigation takes place. Fraternities and sororities are barred from any contact with new or prospective members, and barred from hosting any events where alcohol is present/
The letter continues by saying that current members of the fraternities and sororities are not permitted to contact any new member or prospective new member.
The university will inform the organizations about their decision after the investigation is completed.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post University of Maryland Suspends Fraternities & Sororities Pending Investigation Into ‘Unsafe’ Activities appeared first on 92 Q.
University of Maryland Suspends Fraternities & Sororities Pending Investigation Into ‘Unsafe’ Activities was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
The Huggy Lowndown Report: We Don't Want Them So Trump's Shoes Should Be Given To...
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won’t Believe This Georgia Woman’s 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant