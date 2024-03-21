Listen Live
Reality TV Stars

The Morning Buzz: RHOP Karen Huger Car Crash, Monica Is Not Happy + More

Published on March 21, 2024

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

What’s Buzzin’

alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet - Presentation - February 2024 New York Fashion Week

Source: Gotham / Getty

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger was involved in a car crash in Montgomery County.  Her vehicle crossed a median and struck multiple street signs.

Also See: Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash

Monica

Source: Troy Marshall / Troy Marshall

Monica is not happy about rumors of her going on tour with Brandy. She took to Instagram to address Ray J for being misleading in talks of a tour!

Also See: Monica Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Atlanta Songstress 

Quavo has launched the Sparks Grants Initiative which awards grants of $10,000 to organizations with programs focusing on gun violence and regulation. This initiative is in honor of his late nephew, Takeoff.

Also See: Suspects Arrested &amp; Charged in Connection to Takeoff’s Murder [Photos]

