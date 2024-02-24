The Morning Buzz: Marvel Makes Major Changes After Removing Jonathan Majors, Tupac’s Murder Trial Pushed Back + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. On today’s Buzz; Tupac murder trial is pushed back to November because Keefe D has a new lawyer; The “Sherri” show mourns the loss of Matt Uzzle who managed production and oversaw the budget. He was under investigation at the time of his death.; Diddy strongly denies claims of sexual assaulting of a 17-year-old girl in 2003; A representative for Bill Cosby says rumors of Camille and Bill splitting are false; Marvel makes major changes after removing Jonathan Majors
