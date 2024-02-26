The Morning Buzz: Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Speech At Urban One Honors + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. On today’s Buzz; Mary J Blige gives a beautiful speech at the Urban One Honors for Entertainment Icon! Incase you missed it, watch below:

Plus Oppenheimer Hulu’s The Bear were big winners at the SAG Awards; Where’s Wendy Williams aired, and we have so many questions. The documentary shined the light on her battles with alcohol and as well as her health issues. Many people are heartbroken by her current condition and apprehensive about the people surrounding her. Hear all of this and more in the full Buzz video below.

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Also See:

Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor @ 2024 “URBAN ONE HONORS”

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

Killer Mike Salutes Cathy Hughes & Urban One Honors, Talks Grammy Vindication