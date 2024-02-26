This year’s Urban One Honors finally airs on Sunday, February 25 and some of your favorite stare were in attendance to celebrate the “Best In Black” at the ceremony.
The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One went down at the Coca Cola Roxy and featured class acts like Mary J. Blige, the Entertainment Icon Honoree, Dionne Warwick, the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Chlöe, the Generation Next Honoree and the iconic Frankie Beverly, the Living Legend Honoree, among others.
During the ceremony, The Morning Hustle host Lore’l chatted with your favorite celebrities in the purple lounge for Hip-Hop Wired and the rest of our iOne Digital family; MadameNoire, Global Grind, HelloBeautiful, Cassius, NewsOne, and Bossip, which you can watch above.
Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard?
-
The Huggy Lowndown Report: We Don't Want Them So Trump's Shoes Should Be Given To...
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won’t Believe This Georgia Woman’s 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
BREAKING: 3 Police Officers Shot In SE DC While Serving Animal Cruelty Warrant
-
Usher Shares Photos From His Wedding After His Super Bowl Performance