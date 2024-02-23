The Huggy Lowndown Report: Here’s The Names We Really Should Call These Rappers

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

What if your favorite rappers changed their names to make them more accurate? Huggy gives you the Lowdown!

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Also See:

Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together

Missy Elliott Reflects On Becoming The 1st Female Rapper Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters