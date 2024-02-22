The Morning Buzz: Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts To Be Honored At The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards + More!

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. On today’s Buzz; James Brown’s Daughters discuss forgiving their father for abusing their mother in the new docuseries ‘Godfather of Soul’, Beyoncé announces a $500,000 fund for cosmetology schools and salons and makes history as the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B Hip-Hop Songs charts!

Plus Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts will be honored at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards for their work in helping progress the LGBTQ community and Monica sets the record straight about the BBL rumors! Hear the full Buzz in the video below.

