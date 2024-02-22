The Morning Buzz: Beyoncé Makes History Again, Closing Arguments In Jam Master Jay Murder Trial Delivered + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. On today’s Buzz; the prosecution delivered closing arguments in the Jam Master Jay murder trial, Hoda Kotb addresses the dressing room situation with Kelly Rowland and makes her an offer, Beyoncé makes history again and announces a $500,000 fund for cosmetology schools and salons! Hear the full Buzz in the video below.
Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7
