The Morning Buzz: People’s Choice Awards Filled With Black Girl Magic + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Talk about black girl magic! Beyonce, Niki Minaj, Ice Spice are winners at the People’s Choice Awards! Queen Bey picked up R&B Artist of the Year, beating out SZA, The Weeknd, Usher, Victoria Monét, Janelle Monáe, Brent Faiyaz and Tems at the People’s Choice Awards while Nicki Minaj took home Hip Hop Artist of the Year Niki Minaj!

We’ll also talk about Nene Leakes’ son Bryson is going to court again. Who does he owe money to?, Wyclef says the Fugees are going back on tour and he is back in the studio working on new projects!, The Trailer for Shirley drops but for which Shirley?, Dam Dash is ordered to auction off his shares of Roc-A-Fella to pay off his debt and Jay-Z isn’t happy and after settling his beef with Mike Epps, Shannon Sharpe responds to comedian Eddie Griffin saying he is gay

