The Morning Buzz: Porsha Williams’ Husband Denied U.S. Citizenship, Chris Brown Uninvited From The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. On today’s Buzz; Ruffles responds to Chris Brown’s claim saying they were the reason he was uninvited from the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Monique addresses the situation surrounding her estranged son during her comedy show, Porsha Williams Guobadia’s husband’s U.S. Citizenship was denied over allegations of fraud and claims he entered the country illegally on several occasions, and Sources say Kelly Rowland walked off the set of Good Morning America because she said the dressing room was unfit.
