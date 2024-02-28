Listen Live
The Morning Buzz: Madonna Removes Luther Vandross’ Photo From Tour AIDs Tribute + More

Published on February 28, 2024

Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

On Today’s Buzz

Source: Chris Connor / WENN / WENN

Madonna has removed Luther Vandross’ picture from the AIDs tribute during her tour after his estate made the request. They stated Luther did not die from AIDS or HIV.

Porsha Williams X Minx Star

Source: Porsha Williams for MinxStar

Plus Porsha Williams is demanding the court enforce the prenup in the divorce from Simon Guobadia and Actress Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant, expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel. Hear all of this and more in the video above.

