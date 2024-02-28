The Morning Buzz: Madonna Removes Luther Vandross’ Photo From Tour AIDs Tribute + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7
On Today’s Buzz
Madonna has removed Luther Vandross’ picture from the AIDs tribute during her tour after his estate made the request. They stated Luther did not die from AIDS or HIV.
Plus Porsha Williams is demanding the court enforce the prenup in the divorce from Simon Guobadia and Actress Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant, expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel. Hear all of this and more in the video above.
