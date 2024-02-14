The Morning Buzz: Usher’s Secret Wedding, Swizz Beatz Responds To Critics + More!

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Today we talk about Mike Epps and Shannon Sharpe beef, Jermaine Dupree defending his socks and Swizz Beatz responds to critics! Plus we get the details about Usher’s secret wedding, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan calling it quits as well as Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s new beverage rollout. Hear the full Buzz in the video below.

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Also See:

JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas

You Care: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan No Longer Follow Each Other On Social Media Sparking Breakup Rumors

10 Hits Usher Didn’t Perform at the Super Bowl