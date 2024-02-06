Pink And Red Valentine’s Day Must-Haves

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of BrandWhether it’s date night with BAE or a Galentine’s Day dinner, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to lean into the pink and red aesthetic. With the dynamic duo everywhere you turn, why not Indulge in products and/or multifunctional pieces that you can rock in a handful of ways?

Google data shows a spike in searches for red dresses are up by 62% in the last 90 days. And we wear pink on more than just Wednesday. US Google searches for ‘heart dress’ soared by 113% in the last 90 days. All of this means you need a red dress in your arsenal and while we’re there, here are a few other pink and red items that scream Valentine’s Day.

Au Revoir Red Mesh Dress

This red mesh midi dress by Akira ($49.90) will be a staple in your closet. With a generous stretch and sturdy mesh material, it’s the perfect multipurpose piece. It can be worn by itself, out on the town, or paired with a blazer of duster for a twist. Shop Now

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum

This fun and flirty scent, For Her Eau De Parfum ($144), by Narciso Rodriguez, comes in a soft pink bottle that captures its femininity, With hints of peach and soft amber, this fruity fragrance is alluring and sensual. Shop Now

Spongelle Wild Flower Buffer

Your shower won’t be the same after using the Spongelle Wild Flower Buffer ($13.81) that comes pre-soaped with body wash in the delicious scent of Bulgarian Rose combined with citrusy Sugar Dahlia to massage, cleanse, and exfoliate your skin. Use it on yourself for self-care or or on BAE for a steamy Valentine’s Day night. Shop Now

Skims Cotton Rib Boxer

The SKIMS cotton rib boxer ($36) in the limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection in bubble gum is the epitome of cute and comfortable. Made with cool and breathable stretch cotton, you’ll put your boyfriend’s boxers back and rock your own. Wear them alone or combine them with an array of Skims tops. It’s perfect to wear all year round especially in front of BAE or on a girl’s trip Shop Now

PUMA Suede XXl Classic sneakers

Puma’s Valentine’s Day collection will capture your heart. Their Suede XXl Classic sneakers ($75), in red, are trendy and comfortable for those romantic strolls, or events with your girls. Pair with a dress to kick it up a notch. Shop Now

TreeHut Watermelon Collection

If you like to layer your fragrances, smelling good starts in the shower and TreeHut’s mouthwatering Watermelon Shea Sugar Scrub ($7.99). You’ll be the treat, bringing a sweet scent wherever you go. Shop Now

The Million Roses Floral Arrangement

Valentine’s Day comes once a year, but these roses will last three times as long. The Million Roses gets it right with their Classic Black Box ($247) that will make you feel like the luckiest woman in the world. You can buy them for yourself, gift to your friend, or drop a hint to BAE – either way, you’ll be pleased with this luxurious box of florals. Shop Now

Love, Vera Appliqué 3 Piece Garter Set Magenta

Lingerie isn’t just to impress your partner. It’s for you too. Remind yourself how sexy you are when you slide into this erotic pink set by Love, Vera ($120). The Black-owner lingerie shop dropped its applique collection featuring floral embroidery over mesh pieces. Tell em’ come smell the roses. Shop Now

Nivea Watermelon Lip Care

Make sure your puckers are up to par this Valentine’s Day with Nivea’s Watermelon Lip Care ($2.99) Your lips will feel juicy and taste sweet thanks to this moisturizing vegan balm.With moisturizing properties this lip wonder repairs even the driest lips thanks to the ingredients: Shea Butter, Vitamins C and E. Choose from Blackberry (burgundy), Cherry (ruby), Strawberry (red), Watermelon (pink), Peach (coral) and Vanilla Buttercream (nude).

Shop Now

