Love is still in the air for Ashanti and Nelly! After publicly rekindling their romance, the two have not been afraid to love on each other out loud.

For a recent performance, Ashanti found another way to show her love for her boo and this time, she used fashion to do it. The songstress hit the stage rocking a sparkly blue jersey dress with Nelly’s name on the back. She paired the mini dress with metallic blue thigh high boots and black sunglasses. The on-stage ensemble was complete with Ashanti’s slick back ponytail which featured loose curls and fell to her lower back.

Ashanti shared a sneak peek of her outfit as she repped her boo on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the back of the jersey to show off her beau’s name. Check out the post below.

Ashanti and Nelly confirmed their rekindled relationship in September 2023 and seem to still be enjoying the honeymoon phase after giving love a second try. The couple was first linked to each other in 2003 and dated for nearly a decade before splitting.

Rumors of the pair’s reconciliation first began after the two were spotted out together multiple times in 2023. The St. Louis native then confirmed their reunion during an interview with Boss Moves With Rasheeda. “Yeah, yeah, we cool again,” he told Rasheeda when asked about their reunion, explaining that the new relationship was a surprise to both of them and wasn’t “planned.”

Then, Ashanti seemingly doubled down on Nelly’s confirmation when she attended the 2023 MTV VMAs and carried a personalized clutch that included a photo of the duo. She followed up by telling PEOPLE that they are “a great space” and “having a lot of fun.”

What do you think about Ashanti’s display of love for her boo?

Ashanti Rocks Nelly’s Name On Her Jersey During A Recent Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com