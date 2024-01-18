Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

As if R. Kelly doesn’t already have enough legal issues to deal with, yet another 10.5 million-dollar lawsuit has been filed against him. According to TMZ, this court order comes after millions of victims received a mass shooting threat. The threat reportedly happened at the screening of Surviving R. Kelly in New York City.

Kelly received a 30-year federal prison sentence back in June 2022, as TMZ had previously reported. He was charged with one charge of racketeering and eight counts of violations related to sex trafficking.

When responding to this court order, legal documents obtained by TMZ state Kelly alleges he was unaware of the $10.5 million lawsuit against him.

Kelly further claims in his lawsuit that he has “shuffled” his legal team multiple times throughout his confinement. Because of this, the $10.5 million “slipped through the cracks” and never reached him.

But get this: reportedly, the 57-year-old added that he wouldn’t have understood it had it been presented to him. According to Kelly, he trusts his legal team to explain complex issues for him.

One of the defendants named in the lawsuit is Donnell Russell, who the singer claims was never his manager. Kelly also claims he never told Russell to call a mass shooting in order to stop the documentary presentation.

R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level was originally published on thebeatdfw.com