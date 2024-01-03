Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Did you feel that, Rockville? At 12:51 AM today, Mother Nature gave us a little jolt! A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked our sleepy town. Epicenter? Right by Lakewood Country Club!

No injuries, no damages, just a whole lot of buzz! Residents from Potomac to Silver Spring are chatting about the rumble. Did you sleep through it, or did it shake up your night?

source: The DMV Daily

2.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Rockville, Maryland was originally published on woldcnews.com