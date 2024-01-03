Listen Live
2.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Rockville, Maryland

Published on January 2, 2024

5 APRIL 2006: ROBERT TRENT JONES GOLF TRAIL ALABAMA- A daunting fininshing hole at the Azalea Course at Lakewood Country Club in Point Clear as a large oak tree fronts the green. Staff photo by Jim Mahoney and saved in adtravel

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Did you feel that, Rockville? At 12:51 AM today, Mother Nature gave us a little jolt! A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked our sleepy town. Epicenter? Right by Lakewood Country Club!

No injuries, no damages, just a whole lot of buzz! 🐝🔊 Residents from Potomac to Silver Spring are chatting about the rumble. Did you sleep through it, or did it shake up your night?

source: The DMV Daily

