School officials in Baltimore County notified parents about a bomb threat made against public schools in the state.

According to Fox Baltimore, a note sent to parents early Tuesday morning. The threat alleged that explosive devices were placed in all Maryland Public Schools.

“Our School Resource Officers (SROs) are on alert and will be working closely with school administrators throughout the day. At this time, we have not received threats targeting specific BCPS schools, however, we take all threats seriously and are grateful for the support and partnership of BCoPD as we work to ensure the safety of all Team BCPS staff and students,” according to the note home to parents.

The email to parents says the threats are anonymous and were sent via email.

According to reports, similar threats were been made to school systems across the country during the past couple of days. The FBI is aware of threats made against schools, airports, and churches in Oregon, and against schools in Texas, according reports from Fox Baltimore.

The post Report: Anonymous Bomb Threat Made Against All Public Schools In Maryland Early Tuesday appeared first on 92 Q.

