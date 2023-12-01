Holiday travel can be expensive for students looking to return home, however, Amazon may be Santa this year.
The company announced they’re helping students save this season by offering Prime Student members $25 domestic flights.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Beginning today, Prime Student members can book select domestic flights through December 5. Those interested can click here.
This deal covers travel between mid-December through early January.
A total of 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during this promotion, with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, the company says.
For more information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Members was originally published on 92q.com
-
Ari Lennox Cussed Fan Out After Water Bottle Thrown During Show
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese’s Most Viral Moments
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Poked In PC: Derek Chauvin Got Shanked In Prison, X Goes About Its Business
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant