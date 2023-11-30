Chicago activist Chairman Fred Hampton returns to our classroom to discuss the attempt to add the Black Panther Party headquarters to the National Registry of Historic Places. Before we hear from the Chairman, Marketing expert Overton Wilkins will explain how AI Artificial Intelligence is changing the Marketing industry. Before Overton, author Ella Parlor will debut her book High Tolerance. Therapist Vicky Hayter will also discuss the trauma many Blacks have yet to address.
Chairman Fred Hampton, Overton Wilkins, Ella Parlor & Vicky Hayter l The Carl Nelson Show
