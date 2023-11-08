Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Timbaland apologizing after saying Justin Timberlake should have put a muzzle on Britney Spears, Usher putting himself on the ‘R&B Mount Rushmore, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Timbaland, Usher, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Timbaland, Usher, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Marcus Jordan Wants His Father Michael Jordan As Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
New Edition Take On Vegas With New Residency
-
Ramona Singer’s Alleged N-Word Use, Comment On Absent Black Fathers Reflects The Reality Of Racism