Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including new music from Nas, Taylor Swift’s movie, Beyonce’s Renaissance release, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Nas, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Nas, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur
-
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
-
Black Women Are The Most Ignored Race On Dating Sites
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Nia Long Name Drops Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress & Slams Boston Celtics
-
Watch: ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Season 8 Trailer
-
Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In