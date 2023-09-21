Hot and Trending: Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Anthony Anderson’s Divorce & More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Nicki Minaj’s husband’s house arrest, Offset, Anthony Anderson’s spousal support, and more!
