Relationships

Hugh Jackman & wife, Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years

Published on September 15, 2023

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have announced their separation after almost three decades of marriage.

In a statement to PEOPLE, they said they are shifting to pursue individual growth and asked for privacy.

“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They first met in 1995 and married less than a year later.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They faced pregnancy complications early on and suffered miscarriages, but eventually welcomed their son Oscar Maximilian in 2000 and adopted their daughter Ava Eliot in 2005.

