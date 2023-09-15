Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have announced their separation after almost three decades of marriage.
In a statement to PEOPLE, they said they are shifting to pursue individual growth and asked for privacy.
“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”
They first met in 1995 and married less than a year later.
“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”
They faced pregnancy complications early on and suffered miscarriages, but eventually welcomed their son Oscar Maximilian in 2000 and adopted their daughter Ava Eliot in 2005.
Hugh Jackman & wife, Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Wind Down Thursdays: September 14th with “MMY & Friends” [Free Parking]
-
Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Lionel Richie Blasts Diana Ross for Declining Him: “She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé”
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant