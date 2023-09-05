Diddy Really Do This? Sean Combs Returns Music Right To Artists

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs who, in the past has dealt with music publishing disputes with some Bad Boy recording artists, recently returned those rights. Some artists and writers who were signed to the recording label, including Faith Evans, The Lox, Notorious B.I.G. and others have been given control of their songwriting rights.

Sources said that Combs had been offered millions of dollars to sell those rights, but declined to do so. Instead, he has given the artists the right to decide what they want to do with their publishing.

In the music industry, THIS DOES NOT HAPPEN. Diddy says that he wanted to “give back to the people who helped build his company”.

You can read more on this (for the music industry) stunning development by clicking here