Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebrates 65 Years! Donnie Simpson & Tony Perkins Talk To Ms. Virginia Ali About Ben’s Impact On The DMV

On August 22, 1958 a DC institution opened it’s doors for the first time: Ben’s Chili Bowl. For the last 65 years they have served the community, celebrities, athletes, politicians and ERRYBODY some of the best food this city has to offer (specifically the half smokes)
The Donnie Simpson Show was fortunate enough to have the founder and matriarch of Ben’s, Ms. Virginia Ali on the show to discuss the Ben’s impact on the DMV for the last 65 years. Listen below.
