Emmy-winning “This Is Us” Actor, Ron Cephas Jones, Passes Away at 66

Emmy-winning actor & star of ‘This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones has passed away. A rep for Jones announced the news over the weekend, saying he died due to a “long-standig pulmonary issue.” In 2021, the actor revealed he was battling COPD and received a double lung transplant a year prior. He is best known for his role as William Hill on the show “This Is Us” for which he won two guest acting Emmys in 2018 and 2020. He’s survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones, who also earned an Emmy in 2020, making them the first ever father-daughter Emmy winners in the same year. She stars in the series, “Blindspotting”, on STARZ. Ron Cephas Jones was 66.