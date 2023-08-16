Trayon White Calls On National Guard For Help As Violence Increases In DC

Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White hosted a news conference on Tuesday, near the site of Saturday’s tragic mass shooting on Good Hope Road SE. White appealed to the entire community to unite in efforts to curb the escalating violence, which has led to a disturbing 28% rise in homicides within the District.
Although acknowledging it’s just one aspect of the larger issue, the council member expressed his support for potentially involving the National Guard to aid in street patrols. Disagreeing with the acting police chief’s characterization of the neighborhood as a “warzone” following the mass shooting, White emphasized that residents are now subjected to constant gunfire throughout the day.
Police records indicate a distressing statistic: this year alone, 161 lives have been lost, a stark contrast to the 126 fatalities recorded at the same point last year.
