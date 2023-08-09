Big Brother Houseguest Removed After Dropping Racial Slur On Live TV

Resurfacing Racism

But this isn’t the first time Big Brother has been in trouble. Since it started in the U.S. in 2000, there have been many instances of racism within the house. In the last twenty years, people have accused the show of being unfair to different races and not treating everyone equally, which goes against what the show says it “stands for.”

Recent years haven’t brought relief from claims of discrimination. Jackson Michie, the season 21 winner in 2019, faced accusations of biased choices based on age and race.

In the same season, Kemi Fakunle, a contestant, boldly voiced her frustration with the happenings inside the Big Brother house. Her outspokenness ignited crucial conversations about the show’s dynamics.

“Today, racism doesn’t look like what it did back in the day because you do have social media, live feeds” Fakunle noted, adding “People trying to be a little bit more politically correct for the sake of the appearance of themselves. But from my experience, a lot of these times racism these days is expressed through microaggressions.”

However, the producers have defended the unfiltered content, noting that viewers see both edited broadcasts and raw moments via 24/7 live streams. A 2019 statement acknowledged occasional inappropriate behavior, promising action against it. Yet, they firmly denied allegations of racial bias or predetermined outcomes.

Nonetheless, viewers of the show expressed that they will stop watching if acts of racism and microaggressions persist.

CBS quickly showcased their firm commitment to their new policy, by expelling the cast member. Setting a groundbreaking precedent as it’s the network’s first immediate response to hate speech with removal from the show.