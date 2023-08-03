“He Accepts No Accountability and Responsibility” Armstrong Williams & Russ Parr Tackles Donald Trump | “What Your Point”

Donald Trump’s legal woes continue to haunt his 2024 Presidential campaign. A four-count, 45-page indictment came down on the former president on Tuesday charging Trump with counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

READ MORE STORIES ON THERUSSPARRMORNINGSHOW.COM:

“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” said Special Counsel Jack Smith while speaking to reporters about the indictment.

How do Russ Parr and Armstrong Williams feel about the indictment? “Wow, this is historic. This is probably one of the biggest cases ever,” says Russ kicking off the “What’s Your Point” segment with Williams. “Trump can say what he wants, but everybody that has testified and giving out and giving information on Trump are Republicans.”

Williams tells Russ, “The sadness is, is that he accepts no accountability and responsibility.”

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

“You know, now he’s blaming his lawyers and throwing them under the bus. The sadness is, is that he accepts no accountability and responsibility.” Williams continues, saying “This billionaire who boasts about his riches and how much money he has, fleecing innocent taxpayers because they believe in him, but he’s just totally exploiting them to pay his legal bills.”

While Trump facing this case and two others, this does not stop him from running for President again.

Williams breaks it down telling Russ “There’s no legal barrier to Trump running for president while under indictment in both state and federal court. Even if he were convicted of a crime before the election, he would not be disqualified. He could still run, and he knows this.”

What a tangled web we weave. Russ and Armstrong dive more on this on more on “What’s Your Point.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post “He Accepts No Accountability and Responsibility” Armstrong Williams & Russ Parr Tackles Donald Trump | “What Your Point” appeared first on Black America Web.

“He Accepts No Accountability and Responsibility” Armstrong Williams & Russ Parr Tackles Donald Trump | “What Your Point” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com