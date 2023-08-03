Alfredas serves all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest on the lawsuits against Lizzo, Beyonce responds to Badu, and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Beyonce Responds to Badu and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Beyonce Responds to Badu and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
-
Wind Down Thursdays: August 10th with “Ivy League”
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Carlee Russell ‘Booked’ In Alabama Jail After Faking Own Kidnapping: Report
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson, Twitter Reacts To His Freaky NSFW Twitter Likes
-
Actor Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges